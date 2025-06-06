I found the ultimate Disney night out in Blackpool - It involves bingo and madness
This summer, the legendary Bongo’s Bingo is bringing a brand new themed night to Viva Blackpool, and it’s shaping up to be nothing short of spellbinding.
‘When You Wish Upon a Bingo’ is a Disney inspired bingo special packed with nostalgic tunes, outrageous prizes and the kind of feel-good mayhem only Bongo’s Bingo can deliver.
Expect all the classic Disney bangers, epic sing-a-longs, even madder prizes and a sprinkle of classic Bongo’s mayhem from dance-offs and rave rounds at the ultimate immersive bingo experience.
Bongo’s Bingo co-founder, Jonny Bongo said: “We’re all very excited for our summer shows and to bring ‘When You Wish Upon A Bingo’ to Blackpool. Disney is such a classic theme to work with, and all of these shows across the UK are going to be off the scale.
“We know how much everyone absolutely loves Disney and the chance to dress up, so this summer date at Viva is not to be missed.
“We felt it was time to have a refresh so whilst we’re keeping the classics, we’ve got some amazing new prizes to introduce to everyone too.”
This enchanted edition is part of Bongo’s Bingo’s 10th anniversary celebrations, with special shows happening across the UK throughout 2025.
Blackpool’s date is looking like a real standout, with the event being held at VIVA Blackpool, 3 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HJ.
Don’t panic - the cult classics, including Henry the Hoover, aren’t going anywhere.
Tickets for When You Wish Upon A Bingo and all Blackpool dates this summer can be found here: https://www.bongosbingo.co.uk/city/115/blackpool-viva/.
