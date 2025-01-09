Discover 35 of the best restaurants in Lancashire you need to try in 2025

Whether you're in the mood for a cosy bistro, a vibrant local eatery, or an unforgettable fine dining experience, we've got you covered.
From hidden gems to well-known favourites, each spot offers something unique, ensuring there's a perfect place for every occasion.
Browse our gallery below and discover where to dine in Lancashire this year!
1. Gochu
Ball Street, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BA | 4.4 out of 5 (160 Google reviews) | "Nice place, good food and nice atmosphere." | Google
2. Jaffa
Friargate, Preston, PR1 2AT | 4.6 out of 5 (1,410 Google reviews) | "Excellent food, very tasty, great service and friendly staff." | Google
3. Gigi's
Mark Square, Tarleton, Preston, PR4 6TU | 4.8 out of 5 (126 Google reviews) | "Great service, very tasty food and at a very fair price." | Gigi's
4. The Italian Orchard
Whittingham Lane, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5DB | 4.6 out of 5 (3,008 Google reviews) | "Set in a stunning location and food served to a very high standard." | Google
5. The Bank Bar & Grill
Corporation Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EJ | 4.8 out of 5 (1,327 Google reviews) | "A good selection of dishes to eat and a vast array of drinks and cocktails." | Google
6. Bangla Spice Brasserie
Wigan Road, Leyland, PR25 5SB | 4.5 out of 5 (555 Google reviews) | "Great tasty meal and good service at a reasonable price." | Google
