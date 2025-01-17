Discover 12 scenic parks in and around Blackpool for a relaxing weekend walk

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 19:44 GMT

Fancy a walk round a scenic park? Here are some of the best in and around Blackpool.

Parks and playgrounds offer the perfect opportunity to unwind without breaking the bank.

Whether you're after a peaceful stroll, a scenic view, or a hidden café, we asked our readers to share their favourite spots around the Fylde coast.

In no particular order, here’s a list of their top recommendations:

1. Stanley Park

West Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9HU | 4.6 out of 5 (5.6K Google reviews) | Stretching across 390 breath-taking acres, this oasis of elegance boasts a magical blend of architecture, horticulture and recreation. | "Absolutely beautiful place to walk around and kids love it." | Terry Robinson

Photo Sales
2. Anchorsholme Park

Anchorsholme Lane West, FY5 1LY | 4.5 out of 5 (370 Google reviews) | Anchorsholme Park has a wide array of facilities from a large, ocean themed children's play area to sporting facilities. | "Great park with toilets, good parking nearby and a little café." | Third party Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
3. Ashton Gardens

Clifton Drive North, St Annes, FY8 2NY | 4.6 out of 5 (2K Google reviews | Ashton Gardens is an attractive, 10 acre park, full of lovely planting and modern amenities. | "Beautiful gardens and memorial with a lovely café." | Google

Photo Sales
4. Watson Road Park

Watson Road, Blackpool, FY4 2BP | 4.4 out of 5 (131 Google reviews) | A family park in the South Shore area of Blackpool with sporting activities and playground. | "Great place to go for family and children." | Google

Photo Sales
5. Fleetwood Memorial Park

Fleetwood, FY7 7AQ | 4.5 out of 5 (250 Google reviews) | Memorial Park is a much-loved Green Flag park in the heart of Fleetwood. | "Lovely park, well kept and a lovely place to stroll with the dog." | Google

Photo Sales
6. Fairhaven Lake

FY8 1YD | 4.6 out of 5 (161 Google reviews) | Fairhaven Lake is an extremely popular destination and offers a choice of boat rides, bird watching, nature walks, tennis and more. | "Lovely lake with views over the estuary." | Fairhaven Lake and Gardens

Photo Sales
