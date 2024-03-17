Discount store moves into empty HSBC premises in Cleveleys
The HSBC building in Victoria Square, on the corner of Victoria Road West and Rossall Road, had been empty since the branch closed in August 2021 and, over time, vandals have smashed some of the windows.
But now Fylde coast business, Ex-Catalogue Discount Stores, has moved in, relocating from shop premises on the other side of the square, on The Crescent.
The business, headed by Andy Robb, sells beds, sofas and furniture at much-reduced prices, including top brands from major stores, ex display, cancelled orders, end of lines, slight seconds and clearance stock from some of the UK'S leading stores. Despite being smaller inside than the Crescent shop unit, it was decided to relocate to the corner building as it was in a more prominent location.
The firm stated on social media: "We are very excited and happy to let you know our Cleveleys store can continue to trade in the same area.
" We’ve got a new and even better location less than a minute's walk from our old location ."
The business has other outlets on Red Bank Road, Bispham, and Mowbray Drive, Blackpool.
A similarly-named but separately run business, run by Mr Robb's son Gareth, has stores in Blackpool's Hounds Hill Centre and Lord Street in Fleetwood.
