Blackpool’s branch of discount clothing store Steals has closed down, its social media page confirmed today.

The factory outlet was based on Cornford Road in South Shore, having relocated from high street shop premises near the town centre several year ago.

Steals factory outlet in South Shore has closed | Google

With its distintctive orange-coloured logo, Steals was well known for offering bargains.

But the store’s Facebook Page depicted a different look to its usual format today, with the bold message ‘Steals has ceased trading’.

When a customer asked if the business would be opening up somewhere else, he was told: “Steals has finished.”

The business previously had branches across the North West but had gradually downsized.