Dingle bells, Dingle bells... Dingle all the way in Blackpool at Christmas

The season of jingle bells will be ushered in by a real Dingle this year.

Emmerdale star Danny Miller will flick the switch to turn on Blackpool’s Christmas lights.

Danny, who plays Aaron Dingle in the long-running ITV soap, will be the star guest at the lighting up ceremony on December 1.

The event takes place in St John’s Square, starting at 2pm.

And shoppers will be offered discounted car parking and bus and tram fares on the day.

Danny has won the British Soap Award for Best Actor three times during his time on the show, the latest being in 2016.

Danny, 27, is no stranger to the resort having played Prince Charming in The Grand’s production of Cinderella in 2012.

During his time in Emmerdale the ex-Grange Hill actor’s character, Aaron, has been involved in several headline grabbing storylines.

Aaron become involved in a heist between Donna Windsor-Dingle and Ross Barton, clearing his name on the terms of arson, an affair with Robert Sugden, his subsequent role in Katie Sugden’s death and his self-harming returning.

One of the latest was an Emmerdale first when Aaron became engaged to Robert Sugden.

A spokesman for Blackpool BID said: “Danny will be supported by a cast of local entertainersd and more names will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We hope the switch on event and discounted car parking will be a great incentive for people to not just shop in Blackpool this Christmas, but also enjoy some of the rich entertainment that is on offer at our theatres and venues.”