Did he propose? Oh, yes he did! Couple get engaged on stage at Blackpool Grand Theatre pantomine

Crowds cheered on at Blackpool Grand Theatre after a young couple got engaged during a pantomime show.

Jake Black, 24, dropped on one knee to propose to his girlfriend Francesca Danby, 23 during a performance of Beauty and the Beast on Sunday.

Jake proposes to Francesca on stage. Credit: BLACKPOOL GRAND THEATRE

The couple, who live in Thornton, met through a mutual friend and have only been dating for eight months but warehouse worker Jake says they are “soulmates”.

He said: “As soon as we got together we both knew we couldn’t be separated. She brings out the best in me and me in her.”

Jake says civil servant Francesca adores the film Beauty and the Beast and proposing during the show was the perfect moment.

Jake added: “I had a shark hoodie on because I pretended to do the ‘Baby Shark’ song as part of the show when really it was just for me to get on stage to propose.

The couple have been dating for eight months. Credit: BLACKPOOL GRAND THEATRE

“Francesca was shocked when she got called out. She had no clue at all and was really nervous. She was shaking still we was home again .

“I think I might have to apply for Don’t Tell The Bride next with all this publicity as she would like a Beauty and The Beast wedding too as the ring I gave her was a Belle Disney engagement ring.”

Andrew Howard, marketing manager at The Grand Theatre said “It was a delight to help co-ordinate the proposal by Jake to Francesca, seeing the audience reaction when he made his speech and Francesca’s emotions had the whole theatre on the edge of their seats and rapturous applause.

“It will certainly be one for the memories for not only them but so many people who attended.”