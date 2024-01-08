Dickson Road closed as emergency services tackle fire at domestic property
A road was closed in Blackpool as emergency services tackled a fire at a domestic property.
Emergency services attended a fire at a property in Dickson Road at around 12.55pm on Monday (January 8).
Four fire engines from Bispham, Fleetwood, South Shore and St Annes attended the incident.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.
Eyewitnesses said they could see smoke coming from the roof of a flat located above Afterglow - a beauty salon.
Crews remained in attendance at 2pm and the road was closed as firefighters worked at the scene.
Heavy traffic was building in the area following the road closure.