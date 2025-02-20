Developers submit plans for flats in town centre and South Shore

Developers are bidding to convert a town centre building into flats after warning there is no demand for the property in its current state.

Aki Estates Ltd is seeking planning permission from Blackpool Council to convert an eight bedroom house at 56 Adelaide Street into three residential flats which it says will be a more sustainable use of the site.

Application to convert to self contained permanent flats. | Google Maps

The property currently features living accommodation across four levels which is designed as use as a single home.

But the applicant says: "The use of the large property as flats isconsidered a better and more effective use of the space.

"Given the rapidly changing demographics, the costs associated with running a large single-occupancy eight-bedroom home as well as a chronicunder-supply of homes, the proposal would comply with both local andnational planning policy whilst generating additional income for the localauthority in additional council tax revenues."

They add there is "little market demand" for such a large property, especially due to the rise in the number of smaller households. The application (reference 24/0676) will now be determined by planners at a future date.

Another developer is also seeking to convert a property to residential accommodation after plans were submitted to the council for a change of use for 59 Bond Street in South Shore.

If the scheme (reference 25/0047) gets the go ahead, it would see the demolition of an empty ground floor shopfront to be replaced by a bay window, new door and windows to the rear.

Applicant Mazhar Iqbal hopes to convert the property into a self-contained permanent residential flat.