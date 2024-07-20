Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire property developer is set to build 850 affordable new homes across the North West in the next four years with a value of value of over £150m.

Lancashire-headquartered property developer Breck was formed in 2020 and is based in Walton Summit in Preston.

It specialises in developing affordable homes between 25 and 250 units for registered affordable housing providers.

To date, Breck’s housing division has completed 315 affordable homes for registered providers at five sites across the North West with a total development value of around £50m.

This includes 53 homes off Sandy Lane in Cottam, Preston which were completed in spring 2023 and a 60-home development for Jigsaw Homes near Barnes Road, Skelmersdale which was completed in December 2023.

It is currently on site at four affordable housing developments across the North West, delivering 600 units with a contract value of £95m for registered providers including Torus, Jigsaw Homes and Places For People.

Property developer Breck is set to complete over 850 affordable homes across the North West including this site in Preston Road, Grimsargh | ugc

In addition, Breck is expected to commence development at a further four sites before the end of 2024, a total of 267 homes with a combined contract value of £56m.

Andy Garnett, director, Breck, said: “There is a real need for quality affordable housing across the North West and registered providers are a vital part of filling this demand.

“Over the past four years, Breck has developed a reputation for delivering consistently high-quality affordable homes on time. This has meant we have been awarded tenders for larger sites right across the region, growing our pipeline of sites to its current value.

“We welcome the new government’s pledge to build 1.5m new homes over the next five years and look forward to continuing to work with registered providers to improve the affordable housing supply across the North.”

Property developer Breck is set to complete over 850 affordable homes across the North West including this site in Bourne Road, Thornton | ugc

Breck’s current live sites include two developments for Jigsaw Homes: 210 units at Bourne Road, Thornton Cleveleys and 205 units at Wharton Road, Winsford.

The developer is also on site at Broughton Road, Crewe, bringing forward 104 units for Torus for rent and shared ownership and 81 units for rent at Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys for Place for People.

Andy added: “Our strong growth is set to continue over the coming years. We recently agreed terms on sites in Blackpool and Liverpool for around 60 units each and will be submitting planning applications for both in the near future.”