Class teacher Leanne Lucas read out a poignant impact statement at Liverpool Crown Court | Third party

The yoga instructor who tried to help youngsters during the horrific Southport attack by killer Axel Rudakubana says she cannot accept that she survived while the children died.

Leanne Lucas, 36, was injured when Rudakubana launched his sudden, frenzied knife attack on her Taylor Swift-themed class in July last year.

She was hailed as a hero for her bravery in trying to protect the girls at her own risk.

Tragically, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe all died at Rudakubana’s hands.

Speaking at Liverpool Crown Court ahead of the sentencing of Rudakubana on Thursday, she read out a heartbreaking victim impact statement, explaining how the tragedy had affected her.

She said: “I cannot give myself compassion or accept praise, as how can I live knowing I survived when children died.

“I have lost my role, my job, my purpose".

She said: “He targeted us because we were women and girls, vulnerable and easy prey.”

In the hospital, where had multiple surgeries, she said: “At a time where home comforts may have helped me, I sat staring at hospital walls further impacting my mental health."

She said: "As a 36-year-old woman I cannot walk down the street without holding my breath as I bypass a person and then glance back to see if they've attempted to stab me. As a 36-year-old woman I cannot enter a public place without considering how I will get out in the event of an emergency."