Desperate search for missing baby parrot who flew away near Blackpool Salvation Army Citadel

Diego the blue and gold macaw is just over a year old, and flew away from his garden in Raikes Parade on Sunday afternoon (August 29).

His owner Andy Floyd, 41, a teacher who lives in Raikes Parade, said it was out of character for Diego to fly off, and he did not know what had triggered him to take flight.

Diego was last seen flying past the Salvation Army Citadel towards the direction of Sainsbury's in Talbot Road, but has not been seen since.

Diego the baby macaw was last seen flying towards Talbot Road on Sunday afternoon. Pic: Andy Floyd

Andy hoped members of the public would keep their eyes and ears out for the parrot, who is sometimes so vocal he "sounds like something from Jurassic Park."

He explained how he had planned to train Diego as a free-flying macaw, which is why his wings were left unclipped.

"I've had Diego since around December 2019, and I didn't want him to be kept in a cage for the rest of his life, they can live anywhere up to between 80 and 120 years, so I had planned to start training him to free-fly," Andy said.

"He's spent a lot of time in the garden, and I take him over to Stanley Park a lot, he sits on my shoulder while we walk round.

"I was doing some gardening when suddenly I heard his wings flap, and he was off. I followed him but couldn't catch up to him, he got past the Salvation Army Citadel and was heading towards Sainsbury's.

"I don't know what could have caused him to fly off, he's only a baby and not a very strong flyer so I was surprised he got so far, but I was told that sometimes the air current can carry them further than they'd be able to fly on their own."

Andy said he felt that Diego was still somewhere nearby, but unable to find his way home.

"My gut feeling is that he's somewhere nearby, but I don't know for sure how far he could have gone," he said.

"Most people just keep parrots in cages forever. He likes his cage, but we wouldn't want him to be stuck in it forever. But we appreciate the risk, if you have a bird it flies."

Diego has a ringlet on his foot with a breeder serial number on, so if a finder contacts an organisation such as the RSPCA he can be traced back to Andy.