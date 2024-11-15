Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The rising cost of baby milk is causing hardship for many Blackpool families - with some even resorting to shoplifting so they can bottle-feed their babies.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb, who became a father for the first time himself earlier this year, has warned of a 'pricing crisis' due to the soaring cost of formula milk.

A probe into the supply of baby formula milk has been held by Britain's competition watchdog. | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

He said: "I regularly read heartbreaking posts on local forums from parents begging for baby milk to tide them over until the next pay day. They are in utter despair."

He added a black market has sprung up for infant milk and it is one of the most commonly shoplifted items. Over the past two years, the cheapest brand of formula has risen by 45 per cent with the average tub now costing £14.50.

Mr Webb has raised the issue in the House of Commons and is calling on the government to consider the recommendations of a recent report by the Competition Markets Authority (CMA).

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb has met with families to discuss the cost of baby milk | Chris Webb

This would see the CMA procure infant formula itself and provide it to parents at a lower price point while putting downward pressure on other manufacturers’ prices.

He also says parents should be allowed to use food bank vouchers to buy baby milk, and is calling for the value of Healthy Start vouchers to increase to £8.50.

Blackpool Better Start, which supports families of children aged under five in the town's most deprived areas, said it was vital parents had as much support as possible "to feed their babies safely."

A spokesperson for Better Start said: "At Better Start, we are committed to promoting and protecting breastfeeding, but we know that lots of parents use formula milk too.

"That's why we believe it's vital to support parents to feed their babies safely, whichever method they choose. All formula milk made in the UK conforms to the same standards, so every brand will provide the same levels of nutrition.

"However, the cost of this formula can vary dramatically, with the cost of even the cheapest brands being unaffordable to some families. We would welcome any action to ensure that first stage formula is made more affordable for people in Blackpool and across the UK."

There are fears the cost of baby milk could lead to malnutrition and digestive problems, with figures showing admissions to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for babies under a year old with gastro-intestinal problems are almost triple the national average.