Derelict house in Wyre to be transformed under affordable homes scheme
The authority has purchsed the property - in an unanamed area of the borough - as part of the Affordable Housing Delivery Programme (AHDP).
It’s part of a project aimed at transforming derelict eyesore houses and making homes available at a lower cost.
The programme, approved by the council in summer this year, pledged that £1.4m of developer contributions from housing sites across Wyre would be ringfenced to deliver affordable housing in the borough.
The property will be completely renovated and upon completion, will be put on the market as affordable housing.
The renovation work will include green initiatives such as solar panels, insulation and an electrical vehicle charging point to ensure the home is affordable and sustainable from the inside out.
The property will be marketed as a “discount market” home.
This is a type of affordable home ownership whereby the purchaser owns 100% of the property but only pays 80% of its open market value.
Councillor Peter Le Marinel, Portfolio Holder for Planning Policy & Economic Development said: “We are extremely proud to be able to offer this programme to our residents.
“This exciting initiative breathes new life into empty, disused, or dilapidated properties, ultimately transforming them into safe and energy efficient homes for those in need.”
Director of Communities, Marianne Hesketh added: “This is an innovative way for the Council to turn empty properties into homes for people who ordinarily may struggle to get a foot on the property ladder.
“Bringing an empty home back into use provides a multitude of benefits to the community.
“Empty homes can be a blot on the landscape and attract anti-social behaviour, so by transforming this property, not only do we bring a much-needed affordable home to market we also improve the area for local people”.
To sign up to our discount market homes for sale newsletter and to receive notifications for the opening of the application process for this property and future houses visit the affordable home ownership section on the council’s website or visit – https://www.wyre.gov.uk/housing-options
