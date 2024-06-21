Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been tabled to knock down the former New Holly Hotel in Lancaster Road, Forton, and build six homes in its place.

The plans, lodged by J & J Holden Homes Limited of Berry Lane, Longridge, could finally spell the end for the pub, which closed in 2022 and can trace its history back to the 17th century.

The application comes after a refusal for a similar scheme last year. At that time, Wyre Borough Council said the application for six houses on the land provided inadequate information to demonstrate that the existing community use as a public house/restaurant is financially unviable, and planning chiefs raised several issues concerning affects on neighbouring properties, access onto the A6 and over the “cramped” design.

This is how some of the homes could look | Monks Architectural Design/Wyre Borough Council

The latest application aims to remedy the issues raised. In a letter to Wyre Borough Council, the builder states that the former pub has been on the market for more than 12 months, with no interest shown in it. They have also included a ream of new statements and assessments.

The builder states that the six detached homes would be “of a modern design reflecting the requirements of contemporary living with detailing to enhance their individual appearance.” Drawings show a mixture of detaches two-storey homes and a bungalow.

The New Holly Hotel | Google

They say they would re-use the two existing access points previously used for the pub car park, thus creating no new access points onto the A6 or any increase in traffic movements.

But the plans have still proved controversial, with objections registered by local residents and Forton Parish Council. Forton Parish Council have objected on grounds including the housing density, “dangerous” exits onto the A6, lack of information regarding retaining walls, narrow turning heads and concerns over sewage infrasture in the area.

A final decision will be made in coming weeks by Wyre Borough Council.

What’s happened to other pubs in the area?

Time has been called on numerous pubs in the district over the past few years despite the population boom, and hundreds of new homes south of Lancaster and in Garstang and its satellite villages.

They include:

The Crofters, A6, Cabus – demolished last year and now the site of a new rest home;

The Boar’s Head, A6, Barton – demolished after an arson attack in 2019. The 200-year-old building had been empty for some time despite a “community asset” campaign calling for it to be reopened. The site is now occupied by homes;

The Hamilton Arms, A6, Cabus, which in recent years had been run under various names – Quattros/Da Carmelos/Hadlow's BBQ Flames Restaurant and Bar. It has now been converted into flats.