Work is underway to demolish a former landmark building in Blackpool which has deteriorated into an eyesore since closing in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bulldozers are on site at the former Hartes building on the corner of Bond Street and Waterloo Road in South Shore with the junction closed off to traffic.

Demolition of the former Hartes store in Blackpool | Local Democracy Reporting Service

It comes after Blackpool Council instructed the owners of the property to carry out a structural appraisal of its condition, which showed it needed to be demolished. Road closures were subsequently put in place in order for the demolition to be carried out as an emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building opened in 1928 as Blackpool's second Woolworth's store before closing in 1994, with Harte's then occupying it for 25 years including with their famous Christmas shop.

Demolition of the former Hartes store in Blackpool | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Plans to convert the land into a car park were refused by the council in a decision which was later upheld on appeal. However, developers are now hoping to build a block of 23 holiday apartments on the site with retail on the ground floor and parking for up to 30 cars. That application, submitted by Groves Town Planning, is currently awaiting a decision by council planners.

Ward councillor Diane Mitchell, who had previously warned the building could collapse if nothing was done about it, said she welcomed the demolition and hoped new investment would follow on quickly.

Artist's impression of the proposed apartments block for the site | Groves Town Planning

She said: "It is great to see something happening after I have campaigned for action but it has been badly handled in terms of the amount of time it has taken to get to this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Update on plans to replace 'eyesore' building on Waterloo Road with new holiday apartments

"I hope the council doesn't just leave it at that and will work with a developer to bring some investment into the site. We don't want to be waiting years for something to happen so I will continue to campaign for action."

Coun Mitchell also said neither herself or local businesses had been informed of the road closure which had affected some traders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said a road closure order was not needed because the demolition is classed as emergency work, but it believed the contractor had warned local businesses ahead of demolition starting. It is not known how long it will take to complete the work.

Blackpool Transport has diverted its service 18 onto Lytham Road and Station Road while the demolition is underway.