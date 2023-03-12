News you can trust since 1873
Derelict building fire shuts Blackpool Promenade

A major fire in a derelict building caused traffic to be diverted from Blackpool’s North Promenade on Saturday night.

By Tony Durkin
27 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 8:22am

The blaze broke out at 9.50pm and six fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, South Shore, Fleetwood, St Annes and Fulwood were called out, along with the aerial ladder platform from Morecambe.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels, one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

At the height of the fire, the Promenade was closed from Empress Drive to Gynn roundabout, with diversions in place via Warbreck Hill Road and the drone team also in attendance. The public was asked via social media to not fly drones nearby to avoid hampering the operation.

Fire crews were alerted to the blaze at 9.50pm on Saturday.
By 1am, the incident had been reduced to three fire engines but crews remained in attendance throughout the night monitoring and extinguishing any hotspots. The Promenade reopened at 1.44am..

No-one is through to have been injured.

More to follow.

