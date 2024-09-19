Denise Fergus watches on as group climb Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach for James Bulger Memorial Trust

Pictures capture the brave people climbing The Big One in honour of a very important cause.

The mother of the late James Bulger, Denise Fergus, was in Blackpool this evening to cheer on her husband, Stuart Fergus, as he and seven others climbed The Big One in aid of the James Bulger Memorial Trust.

The Big One stands 235ft above sea level so Stuart and the rest of the brave climbers had to climb a staggering 420 steps to get to the rollercoaster’s summit.

The event, organised by Blackpool resident Liam Halewood, an ambassador for the charity, and sponsored by Waterside Hotels, has already raised £1,000.

To find out more about the charity and to make a donation, visit https://forjames.org/donate/

Take a look below at eight pictures from the fundraising event - or maybe don’t if you’re scared of heights!

L-R: Tony Atkinson, Liam Halewood, Denise Fergus, stuart Fergus and Jake Taylor (from Waterside Hotels)

1. Big One climb 1

L-R: Tony Atkinson, Liam Halewood, Denise Fergus, stuart Fergus and Jake Taylor (from Waterside Hotels) | Dave Nelson

James Bulger's mum Denise Fergus with her husband Stuart, who climbed the rollercoaster

2. Big One climb 2

James Bulger's mum Denise Fergus with her husband Stuart, who climbed the rollercoaster | Dave Nelson

The group on top of The Big One

3. Big One climb 3

The group on top of The Big One | Dave Nelson

Denise was apparently too scared of heights to take part- we don't blame her!

4. Big One climb 4

Denise was apparently too scared of heights to take part- we don't blame her! | Dave Nelson

Another view of the group at the top

5. Big One climb 5

Another view of the group at the top | Dave Nelson

Time for a selfie!

6. Big One climb 6

Time for a selfie! | Dave Nelson

