Demolition of fire ravaged hotel begins on Queen Street in Blackpool after devastating blaze
The fire was originally reported to be at the site of the former Carlton Hotel, near the corner of Abingdon Street and Queen Street.
Emergency services were called to the derelict hotel, on the corner of Abingdon Street and Queen Street, shortly after 4.26pm on Saturday (September 27).
Flames and smoke were seen at the time to be billowing from the roof with an inferno of flames visible through the window.
The Carlton House Hotel itself is privately owned, but Blackpool Council owns the neighbouring Allandale Hotel.
Drone images captured after the fire revealed the devastating aftermath with parts of the structure gutted and roof sections collapsed. Safety concerns prompted the immediate decision to begin demolition work on the fire-damaged building.
The former hotel which has stood empty for several years had become a known target for vandalism and antisocial behaviour.
The demolition has caused road closures nearby for a few days as the building is being brought down.
The council is now monitoring the demolition process closely to ensure the site is made safe as quickly as possible.