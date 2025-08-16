Delays and 6 miles of congestion on M6 after early morning collision

Two lanes northbound and one lane southbound are closed for urgent barrier repairs between J27 and J28 after a collision earlier today with delays of up to 45 minutes for drivers heading north.

A collision earlier today has triggered emergency central-barrier repairs on the M6, causing major disruption for motorists travelling in both directions between Junction 27 (Wigan) and Junction 28 (Leyland) in Lancashire.

Two of the three lanes are currently closed northbound to allow crews to carry out urgent repairs to the damaged central reservation barrier.

Southbound, one of the three lanes remains closed for safety and maintenance work linked to the incident.

The closures are in place to protect both motorists and the repair teams working on site.

As a result of the northbound restrictions, drivers are facing delays of around 45 minutes.

Traffic heading southbound is moving freely, but lane reductions are still in place and could impact journey times if volumes increase.

National Highways teams are urging motorists to proceed with caution through the affected stretch and to follow all signs and speed restrictions.

There are lane closures and severe delays on the M6 in Lancashire this morning following an earlier crash. | National Highways

The damage to the barrier was caused by a collision earlier in the day, which left a section of the central reservation unsafe.

Engineers have been working quickly to stabilise and replace the damaged parts. Due to the location of the impact and the need to protect workers, lane closures in both directions are necessary until repairs are complete.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible, particularly if travelling northbound during peak times.

Those who must use the route should allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternative roads such as the M61 or A49.

Drivers are also being reminded that speed limits and lane restrictions are strictly enforced in roadwork zones, and ignoring them puts both road users and highway workers at risk.

It is not yet known exactly how long the emergency repairs will take, but National Highways has confirmed that crews are working as quickly as possible to restore the motorway to full capacity.

In the meantime, the agency is encouraging drivers to stay up to date with the latest travel reports before setting out.