Blackpool’s famous Illuminations are getting bolder, brighter and a touch more whimsical for thsi year with towering dragons, pampered pooch portraits and a celebration of Britain’s wildlife joining the six-mile trail of lights.

At a special preview held at Blackpool Council’s Lightworks factory, organisers unveiled a line-up created with four nationally acclaimed artists.

Leading the charge is Creative Curator Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s dramatic new installation, Guardians of the North: three 7-metre-tall dragons wrapped around turrets on the Tower Festival Headland that will breathe light, smoke and movement.

A new projection by Ant Dickinson animates the Blackpool Tower itself, and visitors can even summon a dragon to cross the building via QR code.

Internationally renowned street artist My Dog Sighs debuts HUG, presenting twelve versions of his Everyman character against vivid backdrops — a symbol of connection that has raised thousands for charity.

My Dog Sighs | Third Party

The Promenade will also welcome Wild Light, a roadway gallery by celebrated wildlife artist Robert E. Fuller.

Known for his meticulous depictions of British fauna, Fuller’s illuminated scenes will feature badgers, foxes, pheasants and a host of birdlife bringing the natural world into the heart of Blackpool at night.

Llewelyn-Bowen isn’t stopping at dragons. His playful Lusch Puppy series reimagines pampered pooches as regal icons in silks and gilt - a cheeky nod to canine couture that promises to be a crowd-pleaser.

There’s also a heartfelt six-panel roadway feature called LOVE by Jason Wilsher-Mills MBE, inspired by the artist’s memories of Blackpool in 1978.

The work charts a life-long romance from strangers on the beach to dancing in The Blackpool Tower Ballroom, told through rich patterns and local motifs.

Another striking piece, Space Canopy, stands 11.2 metres tall and uses 350 metres of luminescent wire to evoke the trails of stars and satellites, celebrating movement and protection.

Blackpool Illuminations preview | third party

Cllr Lynn Williams said: “Blackpool Illuminations has always been about innovation and creating those special moments of excitement and joy and, in 2025, we are raising the bar once again.”

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Creative Curator of Blackpool Illuminations and the artist behind Guardians of the North, Lusch Puppy, and Space Canopy, said: “I am not sure I have ever been this excited about a Blackpool Illuminations launch before.

“We have especially commissioned new illuminated pieces from four contemporary artists joining our existing curated collection of works by Leigh Francis, Chila Kumari Singh Burman MBE and Bruce Alfred.

“I will be unveiling the latest LLB extravaganza, Guardians of the North, bigger than anything I have ever done before and I am hoping it is going to be every bit as loved as last year’s Disco Donkey Cavalcade.”

The Illuminations, which began in 1879 and now feature more than a million LEDs along the Promenade will shine nightly from Friday August 29 until Sunday January 4 2026.

The annual launch on August 29 will feature a free, ballot-only concert on the Tower Festival Headland starring Olly Murs and other performers.