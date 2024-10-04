Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The most advanced hunter-killer submarine in the Royal Navy has sailed in the water for the first time.

HMS Agamemnon, one of the new Astute-class submarines, was formally launched earlier today. Engineers carried out a delicate operation to move the 7,400-tonne boat from the construction hall into the neighbouring basin. She has been stored at the BAE Systems’ facility in Barrow.

She is the sixth of seven new Astute-class vessels, and will be tasked with shielding the UK’s nuclear deterrent and protecting aircraft carrier task groups from hostile threats. She will also be asked to gather intelligence, launch Royal Marine raids and strike enemies on land using her Tomahawk cruise missiles. Commanding Officer Commander David ‘Bing’ Crosby said it had taken a superb collaborative effort between BAE Systems Submarines, Agamemnon’s crew and the wider Astute enterprise to ready the leviathan for her launch. The moment was especially poignant given that the nation’s first submarine was completed in the same yard 123 years ago.

HMS Agamemnon, a new Royal Navy submarine, being launched from the BAE Systems dockyard in Barrow. | Royal Navy

It is fantastic to finally get Awesome Aggie into the water in preparation for the final stages of build and commissioning of this extremely complex and highly capable submarine,” Commander Crosby said. “While the roll out and launch is not as exciting as an historic dynamic launch on a slipway, it does have periods of excitement – and it has taken months of detailed planning across the entire build enterprise to get safely to this stage. The days of the actual launch have been long but ultimately it is a very special period for all involved and one that they and their families, as well as the people of Barrow, should be extremely proud of.”

Commander Crosby has taken the helm of three of HMS Agamemnon’s older sister boats - HMS Astute, Artful and Anson. “There is still plenty to do until we get to exit Agamemnon from Barrow, but the entire workforce should be full of pride for what they have achieved with this build so far,” he added. “I am looking forward to working with our friends at BAE Systems, the Submarine Delivery Agency and the wider enterprise to get Agamemnon through these final tests and in readiness for her exit from Barrow.”

Steve Timms, Managing Director, BAE Systems Submarines, said the roll-out/launch was a “hugely significant milestone for everyone” involved with Agamemnon and the Astute programme. “The design and build of a nuclear-powered submarine is incredibly complex and a truly national endeavour, and I pay tribute to the thousands of highly-skilled people who have helped get Agamemnon to this stage,” he added. “Submarines are a vital component of the UK’s defence capabilities and we must now work collectively to ensure Agamemnon is ready to join her sister submarines in service with the Royal Navy as soon as possible.”