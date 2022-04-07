Man who took in Ukrainian refugee slates government over 'lack of guidance'

Max Fox, 32, was in Przemysl, near the Ukrainian border, where he was helping humanitarian efforts through the Caritas Internationalis charity. He wanted to offer space in the two-bedroom flat in Poulton, that he shares with his husband, Arturo Echeverria.

A fortnight ago he returned to the UK with 26-year-old Vlad who will be living with the couple until he can return home.

The first phase of the Homes For Ukraine programme allows UK sponsors to nominate a named Ukrainian or family to stay with them in their home or in a separate property. Those offering to host will be vetted and Ukrainian applicants will undergo security checks.

Max Fox on a plane to Poland

“I was surprised by the lack of guidance,” Mr Fox said.

“We were given no information of when the Government will have finished their vetting ‘checks’ for both sponsors and Ukrainians.

“I saw no Government representatives on the ground providing support and guidance to Ukrainians so, unless you’re like me, I don’t know how people will do it.

“Przemysl was in a state of chaos,” Mr Fox said.

“The volunteering efforts from people from different countries around the world are incredible… but it’s very, very hard to keep up with trains arriving every hour.”

He shared a video of himself singing Let It Go, from the Disney film Frozen, as he handed out chocolate to young children.

“I’ve attached myself to the Caritas charity to work with them, putting a smile on the kids’ faces and being a shoulder to cry on for the mums who are in a state of despair,” he said.

“They’ve lost their homes, their livelihoods and their husbands and are living in hope that they can go home soon. It’s truly devastating.”

Mr Fox, an artistic director for a group of hotels in Blackpool.

Before he flew to Poland, he waid he was doing so because he had concerns he would not know the person he would be taking into his home.