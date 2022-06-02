Hundreds of people across the county have provided a lifeline to families and individuals from Ukraine through the UK Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.

As of May 19, 445 Lancashire sponsors have been matched with 895 people via the scheme, with 337 having now arrived in the county.

The scheme is being led by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Home Office. Lancashire Refugee Integration Team and Lancashire Resilience Forum are working together to coordinate the Lancashire-wide response, which also includes accessing healthcare, welfare and schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County Hall lights up in solidarity with Ukraine

The Homes for Ukraine Scheme, which launched in March, encourages members of the public to offer rooms in their houses to families and individuals from Ukraine.

Support is provided to sponsors and their guests from various organisations. Following their arrival in Lancashire, sponsors and their guests are provided with a Lancashire-specific Sponsors Handbook and a Guests Handbook.

The Integration Team is hosting a series of online webinars to help guests settle into their new lives. The county council is also working with district councils and community groups to develop a range of integration activities.

County Councillor Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, has given her heartfelt thanks to residents for their generosity and kindness.

County Councillor Williamson said: "Lancashire has a proud history of helping others in their time of need.

"When the people of Lancashire were asked if they could help those suffering in Ukraine, thousands came forward without hesitation.

"Through this generosity and kindness, the Government has been able to find homes for hundreds of people who desperately need one

"On behalf of everyone at Lancashire County Council, thank you.

"Lancashire stands united with the people of Ukraine, and I am pleased to hear our new arrivals are settling into their new lives.

County Hall was lit up in the colours of the war torn nation's flag to mark the county’s solidarity.