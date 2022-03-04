Dozens of people from Ukraine already live in Blackpool

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the United Kingdom could accept more than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees, with the Home Office creating a family migration visa for those with immediate family in the UK.

It means spouses or civil partners, unmarried partners who have lived together for at least two years, children, parents, grandparents and siblings of Ukrainian nationals living in the UK can enter with a visa.

In Blackpool, there are roughly 40 Ukrainian residents, Office for National Statistics figures outline.

War torn Ukraine

They are among 37,530 Ukrainians living in England and Wales.

The data, from the 2021 census, has been released early by the ONS to aid local authorities in emergency response planning.

The figures also show that approximately 30 Russian nationals live in Blackpool – among 53,120 in England and Wales.

The United Nations has said more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine, while the European Union ultimately expects to receive 4 million refugees in total, and several million more to be displaced internally.

The UK's response has been criticised by opposition parties and refugee charities, with calls to waive visas entirely.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said this would be unsafe, arguing that "security and biometric checks are a fundamental part of our visa approval process worldwide and will continue".

Instead, Ms Patel announced a humanitarian sponsorship pathway, allowing individuals, businesses and other groups to sponsor Ukrainians' entry into the country.

However, the Refugee Council has said the Government must do more to help Ukrainians fleeing war.

"We are concerned that in reality it does not go far enough and could mean that far fewer Ukrainians are actually able to reach safety in the UK than the Government claims," said Enver Solomon, the Refugee Council chief executive.