Decision taken over plans to turn GP practice into flats

Plans to turn a private medical practice in Garstang into apartments have been approved by planners at Wyre.

The application was lodged with the council in respect of Garstang Clinic, based at 14-16 High Street.

Plans to turn Garstang Clinic into apartments have been apprpved. Photo: Google | Google

It was approved by Wyre’s planning officer under delegated powers with a number of conditions, including stipulations that any artificial lighting shall be designed as such that it is not intrusive to nearby sensitive premises

The proposals entailed the creation of three ‘high quality’ residential dwellings, complete with shared access and small alterations to interior wall configurations.

The application site is split over the ground floor and first floor of 16 High Street and the first-floor of numbers 14 and 15 High Street. The properties are located within the heart of Garstang’s Conservation Area.

One potential concern was that the closure of a medical facility in a small market town would amount to the loss of a key amenity to the wider community of Garstang.

However, planning consultants Graham Anthony Associates stressed that because the practice is private and the practitioners were leaving the area, it would not represent such a loss.

In a ‘community loss’ planning statement on behalf of applicant Mr S Horn, the consultants stated: “The existing building is occupied by a small private medical practice which provides minimal community benefits in comparison to other typified community uses such as NHS surgeries, churches and community centres.

“Conjunctively, the lease for the existing tenant is coming to an end and the private individual isn’t seeking to extend their occupation in Garstang.

“To reiterate, a private medical use is not the same as a typified community use that is accessible to all and it only provides a service to a small demographic of the population who can afford to use the services available.”

Wyre planning officer stated: “The proposal complies with planning policy and guidance and would result in an acceptable use within this town centre location. It is considered that there will be no detrimental impacts from the proposed change of use in terms of amenity or parking, subject to conditions. ““