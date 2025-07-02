Decision made on plans to turn flats in central Blackpool into hotel

A block of holiday flats in central Blackpool is to be turned into a hotel after planners approved the scheme.

The application to Blackpool Council was for use of premises as a hotel in respect of the Ascot Holiday Flats, at 4-6 Hull Road, off Central Drive.

A decision has been made on proposals to turn the Ascot Holidy Flats into a hotel | Third party

The plans for the two adjoining four storey properties. located in the resort’s holiday zone, were lodged on behalf of an applicant listed as Dr Y Mansour.

Hull Road predominantly consists of hotels, B&Bs and holiday flats.

The planning officer’s report stated: “There would be no external alterations; the two front doors would be retained, but internally a section of the party wall between the two properties would be removed.

“At ground floor there would be a reception with staff toilet and shower room and kitchen, a guests lounge with a toilet, and two double bedrooms with ensuites.

“Both sets of stairs would be retained, leading up to the upper floors where the landings on each side would be retained but there would be doors in the party wall allowing access between both sides.”

The proposals would provide one single and eleven double hotel bedrooms.

All of the bedrooms would meet the minimum floorspace requirements for residential bedrooms and they would hall have ensuite toilet and shower facilities.

The rooms would also have additional lounging space, with some having a separate lounge room.

All of the bedrooms and lounge spaces would be served by at least one window with outlook to the front or rear of the property except for the ground floor rooms where the en suites would be to the rear and so the windows serving the bedrooms would be on the side elevations

The planning officer concluded: “As set out (above), the scheme is considered to represent sustainable development and no other material planning considerations have been identified that would outweigh this assessment.

“On this basis, planning permission should be approved.”