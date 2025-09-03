Decision made on plans for new shop front for former sandwich bar in Blackpool

By Richard Hunt
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 13:15 BST
Hansby's Sandwich Bar in Moor Park has now closedplaceholder image
Hansby's Sandwich Bar in Moor Park has now closed | Third party
Former sandwich shop premises in Bispham will be getting a swish new shopfront after new plans were given the go ahead.

Hansby’s Sandwich Bar, at 11 Moor Park Avenue, has closed and the groundfloor business space is up to let, as is the living space in the rest of the property, which includes three bedrooms, a new kitchen and large bathroom.

Hansby's Sandwich Bar in Moor Park has now closedplaceholder image
Hansby's Sandwich Bar in Moor Park has now closed | Third party

Proposals to fully renovate the property are ongoing and planners at Blackpool Council have approved the external proposals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application, under the name Mr Gregg Norton, was for the installation of a new shop front, including a separate access to the upper floor via a new door.

A planning officer’s report stated: “The site is a commercial unit within a local centre, set within a row of shops with residential above. There is brick stallriser, glass shopfront panes with central access door and top lights above and a signage fascia at the same height as others in the row.

Artist's impression of how the new shop front will look, bfore the new business signs eventually go upplaceholder image
Artist's impression of how the new shop front will look, bfore the new business signs eventually go up | Third party

“The upper floor has a bay window and another window to the right-hand side. The scheme is for external alterations to the shopfront, including the installation of door to access the upper floor residential flat.”

The report adds: “A fundamental characteristic for the majority of shop fronts on this row is a low brick stallriser with the glazing above. This provides depth, detail and visual interest and ensures that shopfronts are not dominated by a single material.

“The shopfront proposed in this case would include a brick stallriser. The remaining elevations would be rendered which matches other recent shopfront reconfigurations within the row.”

Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice