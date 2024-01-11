Another major housing development in Thornton has been granted full planning consent

Plans to build 40 houses in Thornton as part of a larger overall development between Stanah and Little Thornton have been approved.

The plans went before Wyre's planning committee on Thursday (January 10), when councillors gave the project the go ahead, subject to a number of conditions.

But the scheme attracted 13 objections raising a wide range of concerns about the development, earmarked for a sizeable greenfield site.

A total of 431 homes have been earmarked for the land off Lambs Road and Raikes Road as part of Wyre Council's Local Plan, 157 of which have already been built by Wainhomes as phase one of the development.

A further 80 homes were given full planning approval in September 2021, along with outline planning permission for the third and final phase of the plans, consisting of 194 homes, a one-form entry primary school and a 3,000 sq ft convenience store.

Wainhomes has been overseeing phases two, three A and three B of the development, with phase three C - between 30 and 40 new homes - controlled by Baxter Homes. This latest application saw applicants Baxter Homes seeking full planning consent for the construction of 40 homes with associated landscaping, car parking and infrastructure works.

However, 13 letters of objection raised concerns such as Raikes Road being a single track road; an increase in impacts upon highway safety for both pedestrians and wildlife; ecological impacts; lack of infrastructure; loss of hedgerows; impacts upon air quality and noise; landscape impacts, including the loss of trees.

There were also complaints that an incorrect certificate served as part of the application, that the boundary was incorrectly drawn and that there was poor site access.

The development also comes at a time when the nearby new multimillion pound Windy Harbour bypass is being built to combat chronic traffic congestion.

The latest phase of the housing development in the Raikes Road and Lambs Road area has been approved

The planning officer stated: "The submitted layout, design and appearance of the development is considered to be acceptable and subject to conditions would not result in any adverse or detrimental impacts upon neighbouring amenity.

"The new access points onto this Phase of the development along with the cycle and pedestrian connections on to Raikes Road are considered acceptable."

