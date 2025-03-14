Decision made on plans after merger of two hotels on Blackpool Promenade
The Craig-y-Don hotel has been granted planning permission to create a new entrance after buying the neighbouring Balmoral Hotel and internally connecting the two buildings.
Changes have already been made as part of work to combine the two hotels, with the lobby and reception having been relocated to a central position between the properties.
The original reception in the Craig-y-Don has been converted into part of the resident lounge with its former entrance now being used as an emergency exit.
The scheme will also enable the hotel owners to improve an existing steep stairway to the former Balmoral Hotel by re-levelling the steps leading to the reception, making access safer for guests.
Council planners, who approved the application using delegated powers, said in a report setting out the decision: "The scheme would make some contribution towards the continual improvement of the town’s hotel stock."