Decision made on new restaurant and bar plans at former Topps Tiles premises in Blackpool
The applicants, under the name Melanie Grimster, will now be able to open the restaurant, grill and bar in one of the resort’s most distinctive buildings, at the former Topps Tiles premises on Waterloo Road.
More recently the empty, black-clad building was used as a unisex salon called the Beauty Club before it closed.
The proposals for the new eatery have been described as ‘Where East meets West’, a Desi Kitchen fusing British and Asian dishes, providing a quality and relaxed food and drink experience.
The vision will also cater for those that wish to engage in private dining experience or separate private function events.
It follows a successful application for a certificate of lawfulness which effectively means that planning permission will not be needed, as the plans would not constitute a change of use known as ‘development’.
In late April the proposals fell foul of planning procedures after it was decreed that the proposals DID in fact constitute a development - and a certificate of lawfulness was refused.
However, the proposals were re-submitted, with planning consultants arguing that the former retail usage which was already allowed at the empty site, and a potential takeaway aspect to the restaurant, would mean they fell within the same planning class (E) and wouldn't require ‘change of use’ status.
The Head of Development Management at Blackpool Council concluded: “ As set out (above), the proposal would not constitute development requiring planning permission. As such, a Certificate should be granted. “
