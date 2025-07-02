A proposed new bar and restaurant in Blackpool has got the go-ahead - two months after it was knocked back by planners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicants, under the name Melanie Grimster, will now be able to open the restaurant, grill and bar in one of the resort’s most distinctive buildings, at the former Topps Tiles premises on Waterloo Road.

More recently the empty, black-clad building was used as a unisex salon called the Beauty Club before it closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for a new bar and restaurant at this Blackpool premises have been given the green light | Local Democracy Reporting Service

The proposals for the new eatery have been described as ‘Where East meets West’, a Desi Kitchen fusing British and Asian dishes, providing a quality and relaxed food and drink experience.

The vision will also cater for those that wish to engage in private dining experience or separate private function events.

It follows a successful application for a certificate of lawfulness which effectively means that planning permission will not be needed, as the plans would not constitute a change of use known as ‘development’.

In late April the proposals fell foul of planning procedures after it was decreed that the proposals DID in fact constitute a development - and a certificate of lawfulness was refused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the proposals were re-submitted, with planning consultants arguing that the former retail usage which was already allowed at the empty site, and a potential takeaway aspect to the restaurant, would mean they fell within the same planning class (E) and wouldn't require ‘change of use’ status.

The Head of Development Management at Blackpool Council concluded: “ As set out (above), the proposal would not constitute development requiring planning permission. As such, a Certificate should be granted. “