Planners have run the rule over proposals to demolish three old dockside builings in Fleetwood - but the possibility of roosting bats have had to be taken into conideration.

Many of the old dockside buildings have become more and more run-down over the years and last year a new £8m dockside development - Project Neptune - saw the unveiling of brand new fish processing units.

Last month an application was lodged with Wyre planners for prior approval of the demolition of some of those dilapidated fish processing buildings on Herring Arm Road.

Prior approval has been given for the demolition of three delapidated buildings Fleetwood docks | Third party

Now planners have confirmed that prior approval to knock down old buildings, some of which have become unsafe, is not required - meaning the demolotion can go ahead.

However, the applicants, under the name Michael Murphy, must take into account a Preliminary Roost Assessment, including mitigation measures as part of that report.

Wyre’s planning officer stated: “This application is for prior notification for the demolition of two large industrial buildings, formerly used for fish processing, and one small associated building.

“Demolition is sought due to the poor condition of the buildings. The application form indicates that the demolition process would be split into two phases, firstly the removal of asbestos cement sheet cladding to be undertaken by hand and then removal of the solid structures using large mechanical excavator machines.”

The officer added: “I hereby determine that prior approval is not required. The development approved shall be implemented in full accordance with the Preliminary Roost Assessment submitted with the planning application including all the mitigation measures set out in section 5 of that report. “

Although no evidence of roosting bats was recorded during the survey and the overall assessment was that the buildings are of low to negligible potential value for roosting bats, the mitigation measures are stringent.

One stipulation states: “ A suitably licensed ecologist must be on call for the remainder of the demolition works, so that if a bat is encountered or suspected, all works must cease and the ecologist contacted immediately.”

The application form states demolition works will be carried out between May 27 and September 2 this year.