Controversial plans to develop a quarry in a quiet Over Wyre village have been thrown out today – prompting spontaneous applause in a council chamber.

The proposals by developers Baxters to set up the works in Preesall led to more than 2,000 objections from people across the Over Wyre area.

Applicants Baxters, well known housebuilders, argued that the building industry was badly in need of a sand and gravel quarry.

But at a meeting of Lancashire County Council’s Development Control Committee this morning, councillors voted overwhelmingly to refuse the plans after hearing from representatives for the application, and speakers against.

There was just one abstention on the committee.

Among committee members recommending refusal was Cllr Tom Lord, who told the meeting: “The unacceptable impacts of this scheme outweighs the benefits

“There have been 2,000 objections and concerns raised over health, noise and dust, traffic concerns and flooding.

“The application conflicts with the National Planning Policy Framework and Wyre’s Local Plan and we can see the psychological impact the proposed site would have on local residents – the people who will have to put up with it. I recommend refusal.”

The application had been recommended for refusal by Lancashire County Council’s planning officer prior to the meeting, on the grounds of concerns over highway safety, dust and noise.

The officer stated: “The development would have unacceptable impacts on highway safety which cannot be adequately mitigated and the development therefore conflicts with Paragraph 116 of the National Planning Policy Framework, Policy DM2 of the Joint Lancashire Minerals and Waste Local Plan and Policy CDMP6 of the Wyre Local Plan.

“The development by reason of proximity to residential properties would have unacceptable noise and dust impacts that could not be satisfactorily mitigated contrary to Paragraph 198 of the National Planning Policy Framework, Policy DM2 of the Joint Lancashire Minerals and Waste Local Plan and Policy CDMP1 of the Wyre Local Plan .”