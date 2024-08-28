Decision made following appeal over housing plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Developers have lost their latest battle to build new homes in Blackpool because the scheme was deemed to be too small.

An independent planning inspector has thrown out an appeal after town hall planners refused an application (reference 22/0290) to build six four-bedroom houses on land formerly occupied by Virginia Cottage on Bennetts Lane in South Shore.

The site of the former Virginia Cottage

The inspector ruled six houses were not enough of a contribution towards local housing needs when local planning policies have set out a requirement for 4,200 new homes in Blackpool between 2012 – 2027.

Previously the land had been earmarked for 18 houses and 27 flats as part of the wider Redwood Point development accessed from Progress Way.

A separate planning application for 14 two-bedroom bungalows on the land, but accessed from Roxburgh Road, has also been submitted to the council and is currently awaiting a decision.

The decision set out by the planning inspector in relation to the application for six houses says: "I conclude that the appeal proposal would not provide an acceptable density of development on this site and would not represent an efficient use of land.

"The under provision of housing on this allocated site would therefore harm the council’s aims and strategies for housing in the South Blackpool Housing Growth Area."

A report to Blackpool Council's planning meeting on Tuesday, September 3 says: "It was acknowledged that inefficient use of land on smaller sites could cumulatively create a significant risk that the housing need would not be met within the allocated sites and across the authority area as a whole."

The planning inspector also referred in his report to a row of trees on the land which "make a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the area". While it was proposed to retain the trees as part of the housing development, a detailed tree report had not been submitted.

The ruling means the council's refusal of planning permission for six properties has been upheld.

The application (reference 23/0733 ) for 14 houses on the same land, which has attracted objections from residents on Roxburgh Road, will be considered by planners at a future date.