A revised scheme to demolish a former Pizza Hut outlet on Cleveleys seafront and create four padel tennis courts and refreshments has been rejected by Wyre planners.

The proposals were submitted three months after a similar scheme, which would have retained the former Pizza Hut building as a cafe and offered three padel courts, was approved by planners.

The most recent plans were seeking approval for a change of use for the proposed erection of four padel courts with a smaller, ancillary food and beverage unit along with a toilet and shower block. The application also included associated lighting, landscaping and infrastructure, following the demolition of the existing restaurant.

Wyre’s planning officer accepted that, in terms of the principle of development, the scheme had its merits, as it would allow the site to continue to be used and woud promote a healthy lifestyle.

However, the application was thrown out because of its visual impact of the local street scene. The planning officer said the demolition of the former fast food unit would mean the set-up would be out of keeping with the area around it

Padel tennis, a racquet sport which is a mix between tennis and squash, is played on an enclosed court with walls used as part of the game, typically in doubles, with solid, stringless rackets. It has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

The applicants behind the amended plans were the Property Alliance Group, who were behind the previous plans.

Cube Architecture and Design, in a design and access statement, said: “The proposals seek to deliver high-quality sports and recreation facilities in a vibrant sea front location which will provide sports provision for the local community that has both physical and social benefits across all age groups.”

But the planning officer’s report concluded: “The proposal would be acceptable in principle, however the loss of the existing building would open up views of the site from the frontage (the promenade), which would increase the overall visual dominance of the development.

“The building would be replaced by two shipping containers, which would be entirely out of keeping with the wider area, being located on a small leisure park, surrounded by residential dwellings and in a highly prominent position on the promenade.

“These types of developments may be appropriate within a town or city centre, but within the context of this particular site it has been assessed that it would cause significant visual harm and be incompatible with its surroundings.

“Further to this, the applicant has failed to demonstrate that there are no sequentially preferable sites at a lower risk of flooding within the Urban Peninsula of Wyre. On this basis, the proposal fails the Sequential Test on flooding.”

The planning officer suggested that the old Pizza Hut unit be retained, an alternative which had previously been approved by planes.

However, the applicants said it was “no longer fit for use”.