Decadent Doe doughnuts that are storming social media now available at Booths - here's what I thought
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Booths has started selling a range of Doe Bakehouse products - decadent doughnuts and cookie pies that are hits on TikTok and Instagram for their lavish decorations.
The business is based in Yorkshire, but did have a presence in Market Place, Clitheroe for some time, but this site is now permanently closed.
But nevermind, if you’re in Lancashire, you can still get your hands on these treats, which include caramel cookie feast doenut, the supreme speculoos doenut, and the cookies n cream donut.
I went for the caramel cookie feast because it looked the fanciest - but at a hefty £3.95 each (£3.16 with a Booths card), was it worth it?
Check out the video to see what I thought.
