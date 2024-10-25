Deaths of 10 Lancashire people probed by coroner this week as conclusions revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cause of death of 10 people in Lancashire have been probed by coroners this week.

What is the role of a coroner in the UK?

Coroners are independent judicial officers whoinvestigate deaths reported to them. They will make whatever inquiries are necessary to find out the cause of death, this includes ordering a post-mortem examination, obtaining witness statements and medical records, or holding an inquest.

Between October 22 and October 25, Lancashire Coroners Court has held a series of inquests to determine the who, what, when, why and how xx people had died.

Below are the inquest conculsions as recorded by Lancashire’s Coroner’s Office.

Inquest outcomes for hearing heald in Lancashire on October 22

Jonathan Beazer died as a result of suicide. Jonathan Beazer, aged 56, was found hanged at his home in Chapel Lane, Coppull, near Chorley in July 2024. He lived on his own and was regarded as a recluse. When police entered the property there was no working electricity and the property was heavily cluttered. They found the body of a man believed to be Mr Beazer, along with a wallet, a driving licence and several cards in his name. GP Dr Edward Craghill of Coppull said in a statement Mr Beazer had been treated for cluster headaches and was under the care of a neurology team. He had suffered from depression in the past and had been prescribed medication, which he had stopped taking in 2021. A neighbour said Mr Beazer was a private man who had become "quieter and quieter" over the years. He became concerned when he hadn't seen Mr Beazer for some time, and on investigation saw his body on the stairs. Recording a suicide conclusion, she said she felt Mr Beazer had intended to take his own life.

Colin James Dean died as a result of suicide. No further details have been released by the coroner.

Albert Howarth died as a result of Industrial disease. No further details have been released by the coroner.

Iwan Sherriff died an alcohol related death. No further details have been released by the coroner.

Inquest outcomes for hearing heald in Lancashire on October 23

Bernadette Newsham who suffered from a number of comorbidities died on the 25th of July 2024 at the Royal Preston hospital from an infection having aspirated whilst in her care home.

Melissa Jayne Rowcroft was found dead at her home on the 5th of May 2024 having ingested an excess of medication however it was not possible to determine her intentions at the time.

David Harold Brown was found dead at his home address on the 12th July 2024. Mr Brown had fallen from his bed and evidence at his home suggests he was intoxicated. Mr Brown had a history of excessive alcohol use and a medical history which include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It is apparent that Mr Brown had died some time prior to being found and so no analysis of his blood alcohol levels could be undertaken. There is no evidence that Mr Brown suffered any trauma which caused his death and no evidence to suggest he took his own life. His cause of death could not be identified due to decomposition.

Simon Michael Lang died a drugs related death. No further details have been released by the coroner.

Craig Alan Moss died a drugs related death. No further details have been released by the coroner.

Stephen Thomas Clay died on the 18th of July 2024 at Old Sawley Grange, Sawley having hung himself by whilst under the influence of drugs however it was not possible to determine his intentions at the time