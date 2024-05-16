Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He was warned he would die in prison.

An investigation has taken place into the death of a paedophile who died at Wymott Prison near Leyland.

Kevin Coleman, of Lions Court, Saltcotes Road, Lytham, was jailed in 2018 after forcing two boys to commit acts upon him in the 1970s. He admitted nine charges against the boys who were aged under 14 at the time but came forward as adults.

The crimes are said to have taken place in Coleman's flat and in a caravan in Heysham, near Lancaster, and in Blackburn. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison, with Investigating Officer Simon Morris stating at the time: “Coleman will now spend the rest of his life in prison, justice for his terrible crimes.”

What caused his death?

His death occured on October 25, 2023 when he was aged 87, at Wymott Prison, where he was transferred to on February 15, 2023. A report by the Prisons and Probations Ombudsman (PPO) states that he died of infective exacerbation of interstitial lung disease - a condition where an infection triggers a sudden deterioration of respiratory function. He also had heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and an acute kidney injury which contributed to but did not cause the death.

HMP Wymott is a category C prison in Lancashire

What did investigations reveal?

The PPO investigator investigated the non-clinical issues relating to Coleman’s care and did not find any non-clinical issues of concern and made no recommendations.