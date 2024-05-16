Death of 87-year-old Lytham paedophile at Wymott prison has been investigated - here's what was found
An investigation has taken place into the death of a paedophile who died at Wymott Prison near Leyland.
Kevin Coleman, of Lions Court, Saltcotes Road, Lytham, was jailed in 2018 after forcing two boys to commit acts upon him in the 1970s. He admitted nine charges against the boys who were aged under 14 at the time but came forward as adults.
The crimes are said to have taken place in Coleman's flat and in a caravan in Heysham, near Lancaster, and in Blackburn. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison, with Investigating Officer Simon Morris stating at the time: “Coleman will now spend the rest of his life in prison, justice for his terrible crimes.”
His death occured on October 25, 2023 when he was aged 87, at Wymott Prison, where he was transferred to on February 15, 2023. A report by the Prisons and Probations Ombudsman (PPO) states that he died of infective exacerbation of interstitial lung disease - a condition where an infection triggers a sudden deterioration of respiratory function. He also had heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and an acute kidney injury which contributed to but did not cause the death.
What did investigations reveal?
The PPO investigator investigated the non-clinical issues relating to Coleman’s care and did not find any non-clinical issues of concern and made no recommendations.
NHS England commissioned an independent clinical reviewer to review Coleman’s clinical care at HMP Wymott, which concluded that the clinical care he received “was of a reasonable standard and equivalent to that which he could have expected to receive in the community”. She found that Mr Coleman’s medical records contained evidence of individualised end of life care planning with “kind, respectful and compassionate interactions between Mr Coleman the healthcare team.”
