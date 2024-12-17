Deal agreed which will see traders move into retail units in Blackpool town centre

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 17th Dec 2024, 16:03 BST

New traders are poised to open for business in Blackpool town centre as part of the resort's latest development.

Town hall chiefs look set to agree deals to lease two further units at Station View, situated on the ground floor of the tram/rail interchange which is part of the Holiday Inn complex on Talbot Road.

Station Viewplaceholder image
Station View | Blackpool Council

The council said it could not reveal the name of the potential new tenants until the final signing of the leases. There is already a Greggs store trading at Station View with a pizza take-away also expected to open.

Station View provides around 5,200 square feet of retail accommodation, within five units with four of those now set to be occupied. If both leases are signed, the new businesses expect to be trading in early 2025 before Easter and will create 10 new jobs.

The Holiday Inn hotel and Marco Pierre White restaurant on the site opened in May followed by the tramway extension in mid June as part of the latest phase of the Talbot Gateway.

