Deal agreed which will see traders move into retail units in Blackpool town centre
Town hall chiefs look set to agree deals to lease two further units at Station View, situated on the ground floor of the tram/rail interchange which is part of the Holiday Inn complex on Talbot Road.
The council said it could not reveal the name of the potential new tenants until the final signing of the leases. There is already a Greggs store trading at Station View with a pizza take-away also expected to open.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Station View provides around 5,200 square feet of retail accommodation, within five units with four of those now set to be occupied. If both leases are signed, the new businesses expect to be trading in early 2025 before Easter and will create 10 new jobs.
The Holiday Inn hotel and Marco Pierre White restaurant on the site opened in May followed by the tramway extension in mid June as part of the latest phase of the Talbot Gateway.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.