A dead porpoise was found washed up on the beach in Cleveleys at the weekend.

It’s the latest porpoise to wash up on a Fylde coast beach in recent months, with others discovered on beaches in Fleetwood and Blackpool.

The dolphin-like creature was reported to Fleetwood's HM Coastguard team who attended the scene.

The dead porpoise was found washed up on the beach at Cleveleys on Sunday (June 1) | Carly Morgan

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “As part of our remit, we are often tasked to identify dead mammals that are washed up on our shores.

“We often get porpoises, some seals and sometimes dolphins who have died at sea.

“Our job is to photograph and take measurements and notes on the condition and any damage to these poor creatures.

“These are also known as ‘Royal Fish’ and according to Wikipedia, under UK law, whales and sturgeons become the personal property of the Monarch of the United Kingdom when caught or washed within UK waters.

“This law has been around some time.”

The porpoise was measured and the information passed on to the Natural History Museum and the British Zoological Society, who keep records of mammals found off the coastline.

The Government's Marine Management Organisation is another authority which is generally informed of these incidents.

The porpoises are usually recovered and taken away for examination to try and establish a cause of death.

To report a dead Dolphin or Porpoise call HM Coastguard on 01407 762051.