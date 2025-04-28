Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Grand Theatre has unveiled an exciting line-up of dance performances for 2025 in celebration of International Dance Day on April 29.

The renowned London City Ballet (LCB) returns to The Grand after 30 years with the UK premiere of Momentum on Saturday, July 12.

Momentum reflects the company’s energy, passion and dedication to bringing vibrant performances to global audiences.

Imperial Classical Ballet returns with Swan Lake, set to Tchaikovsky's score

This debut performance will be part of Blackpool’s Capital of Dance Festival.

The original iteration of the former resident company of Sadler’s Wells was famously patronised by Diana, Princess of Wales and closed in 1996.

It was sensitively reformed in 2023 after a 30-year hiatus and now brings an exciting new series of dance pieces to dazzle the senses and create unforgettable experiences for all.

Under the artistic direction of Christopher Marney, LCB brings a fresh repertoire featuring works by Balanchine, Ratmansky, Scarlett and rising choreographers like Florent Melac.

Haieff Divertimento by Balanchine will be performed for the first time outside of the USA. Pictures at an Exhibition brings Kandinsky’s art to life in dance.

Gary Clarke Company presents Detention, exploring the impact of Section 28 legislation on the LGBT+ community

Consolations & Liebestraum, by Liam Scarlett, explores the emotional arc of love through Liszt’s piano music, while Florent Melac’s Soft Shore focuses on intimate partnering and inventive transitions.

International Dance Day, celebrated every April 29, raises awareness of dance’s ability to unite people across political, cultural and ethnic boundaries.

Rosie Kay will perform A Thing of Beauty on June 21, a double bill exploring the roles of women in dance through two of her works.

Adult Female Dancer is an autobiographical solo, while Fantasia celebrates beauty through three female dancers. Both works explore identity and societal perceptions of women.

In October, Gary Clarke Company presents Detention, exploring the impact of Section 28 legislation on the LGBT+ community, set against the backdrop of industrial turmoil and AIDS.

Rosie Kay will perform A Thing of Beauty on June 21

Detention combines personal stories with striking visuals, sound, and music from the iconic band Test Dept, bringing powerful, evocative storytelling to the stage.

On October 12, Imperial Classical Ballet returns with Swan Lake, set to Tchaikovsky’s score. This production brings the tragic romance of Princess Odette to life in ballet form.

The season also highlights emerging talent with the Preston College Dance Summer Showcase on June 25, featuring a range of styles from ballet to jazz and musical theatre.

Lytham St Annes’ Rarity School of Dance will perform a montage of dances from films and musicals on July 20, featuring ballet, tap, freestyle, jazz and contemporary.

The Grand’s new dance season celebrates the diversity of dance, from world-class performances to local talent, creating unforgettable experiences for all audiences.

Don’t miss these exciting performances—book your tickets now at blackpoolgrand.co.uk or call the box office at 01253 290 190.