David Essex is bringing his "Thanks for the Memories" tour to Blackpool - this is when and how to get tickets
Singer, composer and actor David Essex, OBE, has announced a major 21-date nationwide tour for September 2026 titled ‘Thanks for the Memories’ to celebrate his monumental career.
He will be bringing his show to the Blackpool Opera House on Saturday, September 5, 2026.
First shooting to fame when he was chosen for the role of Jesus for the London production of ‘Godspell’, David received major awards which then saw him lead a cast at the Roundhouse and then in the West End for two years.
Since then, he has enjoyed a remarkable career; writing and producing albums that have sold millions of copies worldwide.
He’s had 23 top 30 singles in Britain alone. These include the Grammy nominated ‘Rock On’ which not only topped the charts in Britain and the USA but sold over one million copies. Subsequent singles followed such as ‘Lamplight’, ‘Hold Me Close’ and ‘Gonna Make You A Star’ which made David a household name.
David Essex continues to break boundaries with his unique talent with his two previous two UK tours selling over 65,000 tickets across 39 dates including shows at the Palladium and Theatre Royal in London.
Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 10am.
When live, they can be purchased here.