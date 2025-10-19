David Essex is bringing his "Thanks for the Memories" tour to Blackpool - this is when and how to get tickets

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 19th Oct 2025, 13:08 BST
A legendary singer has announced he will be coming to Blackpool next year as part of a nation-wide tour.

Singer, composer and actor David Essex, OBE, has announced a major 21-date nationwide tour for September 2026 titled ‘Thanks for the Memories’ to celebrate his monumental career.

David Essex.placeholder image
David Essex. | S

He will be bringing his show to the Blackpool Opera House on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

First shooting to fame when he was chosen for the role of Jesus for the London production of ‘Godspell’, David received major awards which then saw him lead a cast at the Roundhouse and then in the West End for two years.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Since then, he has enjoyed a remarkable career; writing and producing albums that have sold millions of copies worldwide.

He’s had 23 top 30 singles in Britain alone. These include the Grammy nominated ‘Rock On’ which not only topped the charts in Britain and the USA but sold over one million copies. Subsequent singles followed such as ‘Lamplight’, ‘Hold Me Close’ and ‘Gonna Make You A Star’ which made David a household name.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Essex continues to break boundaries with his unique talent with his two previous two UK tours selling over 65,000 tickets across 39 dates including shows at the Palladium and Theatre Royal in London.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 10am.

When live, they can be purchased here.

Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool Opera HouseSingers
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice