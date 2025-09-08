Blackpool is set to sparkle once again this festive season with the return of Christmas By The Sea taking place at the iconic Tower Festival Headland.

The annual event promises to bring magic, entertainment and festive cheer to visitors of all ages offering the perfect way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Christmas By The Sea has become a staple of Blackpool’s holiday calendar, blending traditional festive elements with a unique seaside twist.

Families can look forward to a variety of attractions, including dazzling lights, seasonal decorations, festive music and entertainment designed to captivate both children and adults.

While details of this year’s programme are yet to be unveiled, the event is known for combining rides, ice rinks, and seasonal shows alongside opportunities to meet Santa Claus himself.

Organisers have confirmed the event will run from Friday November 21 to Sunday January 4.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Irish Sea and Blackpool Tower, the Tower Festival Headland provides a spectacular setting for this winter celebration.

Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the coastline while strolling through festive markets, sampling seasonal treats or taking part in family-friendly activities.

Christmas by the sea returns to Blackpool this year. | nw

The location ensures that Christmas By The Sea is easily accessible while providing a festive atmosphere that is both coastal and enchanting.

Organisers have teased that full details of this year’s attractions will be unwrapped very soon, hinting at new surprises and experiences for visitors.

With its combination of lights, entertainment, and seaside charm, Christmas By The Sea is expected to attract both locals and tourists looking for a memorable festive outing.

Whether you’re planning a family day out, a romantic winter stroll, or a festive adventure with friends, Christmas By The Sea offers something for everyone.

Mark your calendars for November 21 and get ready to immerse yourself in a magical celebration by the sea that captures the joy, wonder, and sparkle of the holiday season.