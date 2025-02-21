Blackpool's biggest fundraiser supporting young homeless people in the resort is set to take place again this April in St John's Square.

This year will see the 10th annual Big SleepOut held on Friday April 4 to raise cash for Streetlife which provides emergency beds, food and support for vulnerable people aged 16 to 25.

Fundraisers taking part in the 2024 Big SleepOut | Streetlife

Last year's event raised £29,000 for the charity after more than 100 people from across Lancashire turned out including local ambassador and Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger.

The money directly supports Streetlife's services including emergency accommodation at their eight-bed night shelter 365 days a year.

Sponsorship also supports the day centre on Buchanan Street which is open five days a week providing a free hot lunch along with practical and emotional help, including access to mental health support.

Jodie Prenger (left) taking part in the 2024 Big SleepOut with other volunteers | Streetlife

In 2024 more than 300 vulnerable and young people accessed Streetlife’s services and 120 of those used the night shelter.

Kim Hughes from Streetlife said: "The annual Big SleepOut is our most anticipated event and we really hope that our 10th Big Sleepout will be the biggest and best yet.

“It is a particularly tough year for everyone across the homelessness sector, ourselves included, as many funding streams introduced following Covid are coming to an end, whilst demand for our service is higher than ever."

In December the charity said it needed to find £240,000 of new funding to replace grants due to end in March. Last year occupancy of the night shelter averaged 90 per cent, while up to 30 people a day attend the day centre.

Kim added: "Blackpool gets a lot of unfavourable press, which often overlooks the kindness, empathy and community spirit that is second to none. We would not have been able to provide support to the thousands of young people that we have over the last 40 years without our amazing community."

The Big SleepOut is sponsored by Beaverbrooks for the seventh year running, whose managing director Anna Blackburn is among those who have taken part.

She said: "Streetlife is a small Blackpool based charity that does amazing work to support vulnerable, and often homeless young people in our local community. Many of our colleagues work with the charity all year round and it is very close to our hearts.

"I have taken part in The Big SleepOut along with other members of our Beaverbrooks family and would highly recommend everyone gets involved at least once for what is an eye opening and humbling experience.

"Every penny raised goes directly towards making a huge difference to the young people that Streetlife support, so please join us in supporting thisvery worthy cause by signing up, raising awareness and donating what you can.”

The Streetlife day centre on Buchanan Street in Blackpool | Local Democracy Reporting Service

About Streetlife

Streetlife was established in 1984 and launched the Big Sleepout in 2015 to bridge the funding gap following austerity cuts.

Of all the young people who accessed Streetlife in 2024;

76% were experiencing ill mental health

27% had been sleeping rough

25% had care experience/ were looked after children

21% were part of the LGBTQ+ community

43% were diagnosed neurodiverse

In a recent survey of young people accessing Streetlife’s services, 83 per cent reported they had improved mental health and 87per cent believe they can do more with their life.

How to take part

Individuals, families, friends and businesses are urged to join the Big SleepOut.

Registration costs £10 and participants receive a wristband, souvenir andsurvival pack, but will need to bring their own sleeping bag.

For more information about Streetlife and how to register, visit www.wearestreetlife.org/sleepout.