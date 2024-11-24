Date announced for Blackpool Santa Dash 2024 in aid of Brian's House Childrens Hospice - sign up now
The popular event will be taking place on December 1.
The route will be from the Sandcastle Water Park to the Manchester Pub and back again. The course is approximately two miles long.
Santa suits for men and women will be provided by the teams on the day.
The event starts at 11am.
The entry fees are £12 for adults, £6 for children under 16 and family tickets for two adults and two children are £30.
As well as a Santa suit, runners will be provided with a finishers medal and a hot chocolate when they complete the dash. This is included in the price of the tickets.
The event will be raising money for the Brian House Children's Hospice which provides specialist care and respite for children with life-limiting illness in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre completely FREE of charge.
To sign up visit the hospice website here.
