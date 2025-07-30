Darts sensation Luke Littler pops into iconic ice cream parlour

Rising darts star Luke Littler delighted staff and fans with a surprise visit to iconic Blackpool ice cream parlour Notarianni’s ahead of his World Matchplay final appearance.

The 17-year-old, known affectionately as ‘The Nuke,’ popped into Notarianni Ice Cream on Waterloo Road ahead of his big match in the Betfred World Matchplay final at the Winter Gardens.

The small family-run parlour has been a Blackpool institution since 1928, shared the moment on social media, posting: “Good luck in the final tonight to @lukethenukelittler - great to see you!” alongside a photo of the darts prodigy.

Notarianni’s has been serving its famously smooth vanilla ice cream made to a secret family recipe handed down over four generations, for nearly a century.

With its charming retro vibe and loyal local following, it has become a must-visit spot for holidaymakers and celebrities alike.

Littler, who has taken the darts world by storm since reaching the final of the PDC World Championship earlier this year is currently competing in his first World Matchplay.

Despite his rapid rise he’s remained grounded and is often spotted enjoying the simple pleasures of seaside life.

As anticipation builds for his final appearance locals are throwing their support behind the Warrington-born teen and Notarianni’s is firmly in his corner.

Whether he lifts the trophy or not, Littler’s visit has already left a sweet impression on Blackpool and the Notarianni team will surely be cheering him on with a scoop or two of their iconic ice cream in hand.