Dangerous building made safe by St Annes firefighters
Firefighters had to call in an aerial ladder platform from Preston today to help make a St Annes building safe.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 5:52 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th June 2021, 5:52 pm
A three-metre piece of facia board was hanging dangerously from the three-storey property in Park Road.
The crew, from St Annes was called at around 1:10pm to make the building safe.
A fire brigade spokesperson said: "One crew from St Annes attended a property on Park Road after receiving calls about some facia board.
"There was around three metres of facia board which had come loose from the three storey building.
"In order to make the scene safe they requested the aerial ladder platform (ALP) from Preston to assist in removing the loose board.
"Crews were in attendance around one hour."