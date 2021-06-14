Dangerous building made safe by St Annes firefighters

A crew from St Annes called in an aerial ladder platform from Preston.

A three-metre piece of facia board was hanging dangerously from the three-storey property in Park Road.

The crew, from St Annes was called at around 1:10pm to make the building safe.

A fire brigade spokesperson said: "One crew from St Annes attended a property on Park Road after receiving calls about some facia board.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There was around three metres of facia board which had come loose from the three storey building.

"In order to make the scene safe they requested the aerial ladder platform (ALP) from Preston to assist in removing the loose board.