Faded road markings across busy parts of Blackpool are proving a hazard for drivers, it has been claimed.

Conservative councillor Michele Scott said she had noticed lines had faded at some key junctions including on the Promenade, meaning some motorists were making dangerous manoeuvres.

She told a meeting of the full council: "The road markings across the town leave a lot to be desired in many areas. In particular a journey I do on a regular basis down the Promenade from south to north.

"Some of those junctions - the Manchester for example and Chapel Street where you have got a right only filter - those road markings have worn off.

"Those arrows aren't there and it is resulting in people whizzing down the outside and then cutting in on cars and landaus and whatever else might be on the road. Also some of the zebra crossings are very faded and quite unsafe. So I wonder what the plan is for improvements in the road markings across the town."

Road markings at other junctions which have faded include the junction of Cherry Tree Road and Vicarage Lane, and Waterloo Road and St Annes Road in South Shore.

Coun Scott also said a further hazard was being caused by cyclists using the tram tracks along the Promenade as a cycle lane, putting both themselves and people on board the trams at risk.

She added: "Do we have any people there, or signage telling them to get off? It's dangerous and it is not going to be long before there is a fatal accident. What can be done about it, and if it is a police issue what pressure is the council putting on the police to make sure this practice stops?"

Coun Paula Burdess, cabinet member for community safety, streetscene and neighbourhoods, said the issue of both road markings and signs at key junctions in the town was under review.

She said enforcement over cyclists using the tram tracks was a 'grey area' between the council and the police, which she would look into in relation to Coun Scott's concerns.