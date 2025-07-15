Mystery artists transforming the streets has been unveiled

A splash of colour has recently brightened up the streets of Blackpool, thanks to a passionate local effort and project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While some residents were initially surprised by the improvements and assumed they were a result of council work, it turns out the transformation was led by dedicated individuals and groups within the community.

One such resident, Luke Rawstron said: “Whoever has done all this work, I know it’s not council - well done. I’m assuming you’ve done everything free of charge! Great way to give back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, the driving forces behind this project were Blackpool Cllr. Dave Flanagan, Cllr. Julie Jones, and several committed local organisations.

The planters that now brighten the area were personally funded by Cllr. Flanagan and Cllr. Jones. Over recent months, they’ve teamed up with local community groups, including the scouts and creative arts organisation House of Wingz, to give the space a fresh, welcoming look.

Mystery artists transforming the streets of Blackpool have been unveiled. | Facebook/Luke Rawstron

The scouts began the process by cleaning up and preparing benches, while House of Wingz added vibrant and artistic touches with eye-catching designs.

Enveco, a local environmental services company, also played a key role by supplying plants and materials. Additionally, several local businesses and individuals have stepped up to help maintain the displays ensuring the area continues to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This initiative is part of the Coastal Colour Club Project, a collaboration between House of Wingz and Panter Bros Murals. Their shared vision is to turn public spaces into a community gallery- an evolving outdoor exhibition celebrating creativity.

Mystery artists who have been transforming tehe streets of Blackpool unveiled. | Facebook/House of Wingz

Blackpool Cllr. Flanagan said: “We have been working with a couple of community groups over a number of months. The scouts came down a while ago and cleaned up the benches in preparation for painting and House of Wingz have been really creative in painting them.

“This is just the beginning. Watch this space, we hope to bring even more in the months ahead.”

What started as a small beautification effort has grown into a symbol of what can be achieved when a community works together.