The blaze at Warbreck House, Blackpool | Third party

The extent of the damage at fire-ravaged Warbreck House has been revealed in video footage shot by a Blackpool man.

The blaze engulfed the former civil service building, Warbreck House, at 23:33 on Friday June 7 before emergency services quickly responded.

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles around as the fire took hold.

Now a popular YouTuber, known by the name Walk on the Wildside, has shown in a video the extent of the damage.

His enligtening video shows the damaged roof after flames ripped through the building.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said after the blaze: “A joint investigation is underway with Lancashire Police.