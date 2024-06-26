Extent of damage at Blackpool's fire-ravaged Warbreck House revealed by YouTuber
The blaze engulfed the former civil service building, Warbreck House, at 23:33 on Friday June 7 before emergency services quickly responded.
Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles around as the fire took hold.
Now a popular YouTuber, known by the name Walk on the Wildside, has shown in a video the extent of the damage.
His enligtening video shows the damaged roof after flames ripped through the building.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said after the blaze: “A joint investigation is underway with Lancashire Police.
“We would like to thank our partner agencies and the local communities for your support and understanding during this ongoing incident.”
